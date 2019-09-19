|
|
89 years of age and resident of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. She was the wife of Donald W. Gutekunst for 41 years at the time of his passing in 1992. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Leopold and Stella (Drauch) Dobitsch. A 1947 graduate of Central Catholic, she had various positions in the working field until retiring. Edna was a dedicated member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church where she volunteered. She enjoyed bowling and polka dancing at the Coplay Saengerbund where she was a member. Edna is survived by daughter Donna Lee Krauss and husband James of Lynville; sons Thomas Richard and wife Kimberly of Palmer Twp., Rev. Robert James and wife Ronda of Nazareth; grandchildren Jamie, Janette, Tanner, Emily, Thomas, Hannah and Julia; step grandchildren Cayden and Samantha; one great grandchild Adisan; sisters Margaret Schrettner and Helen Buck; predeceased by sister Stella Kilcullen and brother Walter Dobitsch. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052. A calling hour will begin at 9:00 am in the Church Foyer. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Edna may be presented to the Church or to the .
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall
is honored to handle her arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019