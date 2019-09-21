|
|
Edna I. Prutzman, 98, of Coopersburg, died Sept. 19, 2019 in LifeQuest Quakertown. She was the wife of the late Elmer B. Prutzman. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Jenny (Wetzel) Lewis. She was a seamstress, an avid gardener, and an expert on African violets. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Coopersburg. Edna is survived by her daughters, Cynthia R. wife of Herman G. Rovner of Quakertown and Phyllis L. wife of John Kast of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Marshall, Joseph, and Melonie; great grandson, Nicholas. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019