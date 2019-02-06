Edna J. (Frantz) Daniel, 100, of Allentown, passed away peacefully Monday, February 4, 2019, in the home of her daughter, Arlene M. DelBorrello who was by her bed side. She was the wife of the late George F. Daniel. Born in Danielsville, February 12, 1918, Edna was the daughter of the late Nathan and Mabel (Berger) Frantz. Survivors: Son, Nevin P. Daniel and his wife, Linda of Bushnell, FL; daughter, Arlene M. DelBorrello with whom she resided; grandchildren, Michele A. van Essen and her husband, Berend, Scott Daniel and his wife, DeAnne, Michael G. DelBorrello and his wife, April, Kristine Sires and her husband, Ashley; great grandchildren, Matthew, Mitchell, Karen, Alyssa, Andrew, Trevor, and Ava; predeceased by siblings, Irene, Verna, Flora, Lillian, Helen, Howard and Lee.Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with Pastor Jeff Barbieri officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at St. Paul's U.C.C. Cemetery, Trexlertown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.The family wishes to express their thanks to Bayada Hospice and Bayada Home Health Care aides, Becky and Kelly, and long-time caregiver Pat Green. Additionally the family wants to thank the Lehigh County Department of Aging. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary