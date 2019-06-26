Edna M. Makos, 94, formerly of N. Irving Street, Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Birmingham Green in Manassas, Virginia. She was the wife of the late William Makos, with whom she shared 54 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1998. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ellen (Ziegenfus) Siegfried. Edna was a graduate of William Allen High School, class of 1942. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Edna assisted her husband in their family owned and operated upholstery business in Bethlehem, which proudly served the Lehigh Valley for decades. She was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Congregational Church, Allentown, where she was a member of the choir. Edna's welcoming smile and familiar face was one often seen in the halls of Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, where she dedicated many years of service as a volunteer. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughter, Donna M. Carson, of Ashburn, Virginia; sons, Gary Makos, of Bethlehem, Wayne R. Makos and his wife, Cynthia, of Coplay, and Jeffrey W. Makos and his wife, Leslie, of Northampton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Richenderfer, of Bethlehem, and Patricia Sterner and her husband, Carl, of Walnutport; nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, William, she was predeceased by two sisters, Joyce E.A. Stuart and Grace Fromm, two brothers, Raymond and Paul Siegfried, and a son-in-law, Dr. John Carson. Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in St. John's Evangelical Congregational Church, 405 N. Jerome Street, Allentown, PA 18109. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday afternoon from 12 Noon to 1:00 P.M. in the church. Interment will follow in Highland Park Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Edna to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary