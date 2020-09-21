1/1
Edna M. Runfolo
1930 - 2020
Edna M. Runfolo (nee Paddock), 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg. For 57 years, she was the wife of the late Peter J. Runfolo. Born in Avoca, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lottie (Kolenda) Paddock. Edna earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education, library science and mathematics from Millersville State University. After graduating, she taught in Milton, PA and Plainfield, NJ. She then continued her career as a librarian in Hillside, NJ eventually becoming the head librarian. Edna also worked by her husband's side on many occasions at his place of business, Mansueto Seafood Company in Elizabeth, NJ and at the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey, which Peter founded. Edna became an officer of the Foundation as its secretary and wish committee chair, helping fulfill terminally ill children's wishes. Other than her love for her many cats, Edna particularly loved going into New York City to the theater and for dinner at the Russian Tearoom. She enjoyed travelling to five of the world's continents with her husband. In Edna's own words, "It was a pleasant life." Edna is survived by her sister Trudy Ann Fella (Robert); nieces and nephews, Robert Fella, II; Jonathan Fella (Jill); Jessica Fella; Maria Maggio-Marfuggi; Michael Maggio (Margrit); and Lorenzo Maggio (Roxane). She was the very special great-aunt of: Robert, III, Ryan, Rebecca and Russell Fella; Alex and Sam Fella; Ari Weiss; Gino and Rosalie Marfuggi; and Mario (Ashley) and Michael Maggio. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 2:30 p.m. at the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service (rotation of 25 people at a time). Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edna's memory to Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton, PA 18067.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
SEP
23
Prayer Service
02:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
