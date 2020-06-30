Edna M. Warmkessel
1926 - 2020
Edna M. (Guldin) Warmkessel, 94, of Coplay, formerly of Schnecksville died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Erwin J. Warmkessel. Born in Longswamp Township, Berks County, May 5, 1926, Edna was the daughter of the late Grover J. and Eva M. (Latchaw) Guldin. She owned and operated the former Edna's Beauty Shop in Schnecksville for 20 years and Catasauqua for 5 years. Edna was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Whitehall.

Survivors: Sister, Elda C. Laudenslager of Allentown; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by a son, Richard E. "Rick" Warmkessel.

Service: Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. James W. Schlegel officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:30 pm. – 2:30 pm. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at St. John's Union Cemetery, (Mickleys) Whitehall. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
JUL
2
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
