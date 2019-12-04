|
1/7/1916 - 12/4/2000
Dearest Mom, this past year seems to have been one of many tears - losing sweet Lady Jane in February, recovering from falls, me in April, Jill in July, then the passing of a very dear friend in September - now today. For so many years we were blessed to have had your loving hugs to "make everything better." Thanks Mom for always being there and loving us. Missing you more especially with your favorite time of Christmas and birthdays coming up - today and every day we love you so very much. With special hugs for Mac and Gram,
Your daughter Sandy Jeanne and granddaughter Jill Kathleen
