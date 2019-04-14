Home

Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Moravian Church
Allentown, PA
Edna Rankin Obituary
Edna Louise Rankin, of South River, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at home. She was 99. Born in Coopersburg, PA, she lived in Allentown, PA and Annapolis, MD before moving to South River 7 years ago.Louise received her Masters in mathematics from Pennsylvania State University. During WWII she served in the US Army, where she helped compute bomb configurations.She was a teacher for the Allentown Board of Education. She was a member of Calvary Moravian Church in Allentown and the Eastern Star. She volunteered for the Veterans Hospital in Tampa Florida and enjoyed making crafts.Louise is predeceased by her husband George H. Rankin, Sr. (d. 1999); her daughter Margaret Rankin (d. 2017) and her son Charles Rankin (d. 2013).Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, George Jr. and Mary Rankin, of South River; her daughter and son-in-law Marie and Bob Paxson of Bartlett, TN; her sister Margaret Steininger of Center Valley, PA; her grandchildren – Sean, Alec, Jennifer, Laura, Catherine, Mary Catherine and Susan; ten great grandchildren; and her caregiver Colleen Roberts.A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Moravian Church in Allentown, PA on April 18th, at 2 PM. At a later date she will be interred alongside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence guestbook at www.crabiel.com .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019
