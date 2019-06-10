Edna Stefania Brill (née Shurek), 83, passed away June 8, 2019. Edna was born at Mila 18, Warsaw, Poland, in 1935. As a Holocaust survivor, she escaped the Warsaw Ghetto with her sister, and participated as a "child runner" for the Warsaw uprising resistance movement. The Uprising was the largest single military effort taken by any European resistance movement of World War II. After being captured and spending time in a German POW camp, she was handed by Germans to the Italians where she was transported to a camp in Porto San Giorgio on the Adriatic Coast. Edna was presented to the Pope as a Christian Polish hero (age 10) where she was awarded a medal of honor. Edna was eventually sent by the Polish government to a convent in England, where she received a formal education. Her brother, Yakov, survived and settled in Israel. He searched and found Edna via the Red Cross and moved her to the kibbutz, Lohamei Haghetaot, in Israel, where she met and married Harry Brill. The couple moved to the United States in 1960. They were married for 66 years. Edna loved music including singing, art, and most of all her family and her many dear friends.Her testimony regarding the Holocaust is part of the USC Shoah Foundation Institute Visual History Archive, and can be found at https://collections.ushmm.org/search/catalog/vha2164She is survived by her husband Harry, sons Sam (Janet) and Eli (Eileen), and grandchildren Rachel, Mia, Jared, Jason and Aaron. Services: 1 PM Tuesday, June 11 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Interment will follow at Keneseth Israel Cemetery, Allentown. www.BKRFH.comContributions in her memory can be made to the Ghetto Fighters' House at https://www.gfh.org.il/eng/Donation Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary