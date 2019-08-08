|
Edna T. Smith, 92, of Macungie, formerly of Fanwood, NJ, died August 4, 2019 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Charles G. Smith. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Vicovari) Tagliazucchi. Edna graduated from St. Michael's School, Newark, NJ. She was an accountant for Allstate Insurance, Murray Hill, NJ for 20 years until her retirement in 1994. Later she worked at Fanwood Public Library for 10 years. She was an active member and parish volunteer at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus and previously at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Scotch Plains. Edna is survived by her children, Pamela (Fred) Caton, Glenn Smith (Rachel Dollar), and Gordon Smith; daughters-in-law, Cathie Smith and Susan Smith; grandchildren, Tim, Matthew, Chris, Alex, Christine, Jessica, Dani, Hunter, and Ben; great grandsons, Lucas and Tyler. She was predeceased by a son, Christopher Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 South 6th St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 12:00 in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann School, 435 South 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019