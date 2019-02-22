Edward A. Gannon, 97, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., formerly of Allentown, Pa. died on February 20, 2019. Edward was born on March 9, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY, the last living descendent of seven children of the late Peter and Mary (Connelly) Gannon. While living on Long Island, Ed boxed professionally in New York City's Golden Gloves, played guitar in a country western band, ushered for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, and began his 42-year career with Western Electric (AT&T). He was a proud veteran, crossing the Atlantic Ocean 32 times as a Merchant Marine during World War II. After a corporate transfer to Allentown, Edward met his beloved wife Marjorie and began their 62-year marriage and family life. He was an active volunteer in the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena in Allentown and Saint Katharine Drexel Church in Mechanicsburg, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and parish council member.Edward is survived by his cherished children Michael of Allentown, Patricia and her husband John of Mechanicsburg and James and his wife Terry of Orefield. He was predeceased by his wife in 2013 and his daughter-in-law Carol in 2015. He leaves a legacy of six grandsons: Christopher and Jeffrey Gannon and John, Daniel, Timothy and Matthew Brosious. Edward was also blessed with six great-grandchildren.The family is receiving friends at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown on Monday, February 25th beginning at 11:00 A.M. A Catholic prayer service begins at 11:30 A.M. Interment with military honors will be the at Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary