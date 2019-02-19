Edward A. Guro, 79 of Allen Township, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at his home.Born May 3, 1939 in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Andrew S. and Anna (Kozlowski) Guro. He and his wife, Mary Anne C. (Williams) Guro were married on November 25, 1961.He was an electrical engineer for PP & L, Allentown for over forty years before retiring in 2002. Edward was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, Bethlehem. He was active with IEEE and was a former Scout Master of Troop 139.In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, David E. Guro and wife Maryann of Coopersburg, Michael A. Guro and wife Jodi of Bethlehem, and James F. Guro and wife Martha of Earleville, MD, daughter, Mary Elizabeth wife of Drew Rotz of Bethel Park, PA, sister, Patricia wife of Frank Hendrick of Honolulu, HI, and nine grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial all at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary