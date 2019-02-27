Edward A Hartman, 93, passed away February 24, 2019 in Blanco, NM. He was the son of the late Edward A and Mary (Donahue) Hartman. Ed was married to Margaret (Schmidt) for 61 yrs. Ed was the manager of IVB Bank and VP and Branch Manager of First Union Bank in Allentown. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Farmington, NM and Cathedral St. Catherine of Siena. He was a member of the Radio Club in Farmington and an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister. At Cathedral he was on Parish Council and a member of Men of Cathedral.Survivors: his wife: Margaret M (Schmidt), two daughters: Anne and husband John Jaquez; Susan and husband Geoffrey Wainwright of Macungie, PA and their children: Christopher and Emily; and three sons: Michael and wife Mari-Cay Hartman of Allentown, Thomas and wife Linda Hartman of Lenhartsville, PA and their child Christopher and John Hartman of Hamburg and fiancée Elizabeth Seifert of Orwigsburg, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph.Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, March 1 at Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts. Allentown.Viewing: Friday, 10:00-10:45 am at the funeral home. Interment: in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Whitehall.Contributions: Cathedral Church, 1825 W Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.Arrangements by the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown, PA.www.Weirfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary