Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward A. Wolfe Obituary
Edward Wolfe, 60, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on October 24, 2019. He was the husband of Marguerite (Kelly) Wolfe. They celebrated 28 years of marriage in May. Born in Hellertown, he was raised by his mother, the late Katherine (Gross) and his step-father, William Reiss. Ed spent most of his career with LP & Sons. After many years in that trade, he moved to FabCon PreCast where he worked in Warehouse Construction. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan making many trips to cheer the Steelers on.

Surviving with his wife are his step children: Kathleen Frankenfield (Justin), Kelly Nichol (Tony), Patricia Young (Pete), Diane Benninger (Jason Snyder), and Lisa Fenstermaker; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and siblings: Janet, and Robert (Nancy). He was predeceased by a sister Kathy and two grand children Shaun and Ryan.

All are invited to a viewing on Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 PM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 26, 2019
