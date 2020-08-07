Edward Albert Beidler, 76, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Russell and Mamie (Barley) Beidler. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara (Datzyk) Beidler.
After high school, Edward went on to work at Western Union in Allentown on the line as a material handler. Eventually, he had his own lawn company. Outside of work and since he was young he enjoyed baseball and participating in the bowling league.
In addition to his wife, he is lovingly remembered by his children: Keith, Tammy, and Steven; his grandchildren: Amber, Kasha, Katie, Michael, and Kyle; his great-grandchildren: Alana, Jemalee, Easton, Ellie, Enzo, Miles, Mia, and Kyle Jr.; his sister, Mary Dutra, and his brother, Russell.
He was preceded in passing by a son, Dwayne.
A memorial service will be held 11AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com