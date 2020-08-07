1/1
Edward Albert Beidler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Albert Beidler, 76, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Russell and Mamie (Barley) Beidler. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara (Datzyk) Beidler.

After high school, Edward went on to work at Western Union in Allentown on the line as a material handler. Eventually, he had his own lawn company. Outside of work and since he was young he enjoyed baseball and participating in the bowling league.

In addition to his wife, he is lovingly remembered by his children: Keith, Tammy, and Steven; his grandchildren: Amber, Kasha, Katie, Michael, and Kyle; his great-grandchildren: Alana, Jemalee, Easton, Ellie, Enzo, Miles, Mia, and Kyle Jr.; his sister, Mary Dutra, and his brother, Russell.

He was preceded in passing by a son, Dwayne.

A memorial service will be held 11AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weber Funeral Home - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Prayers and condolences go out to Barbara and family. Will be thinking of you at this difficult time. So sorry Barbara
Lillian Gehringer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved