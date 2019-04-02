Home

Edward Anthony Medernach 99 of Alburtis, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late John W. and Fannie Miley. Lorraine was the husband of the late Eleanor M. (nee Feidler). He worked for Mack Trucks for over 43 years. SURVIVORS: Sons, David E. (Elizabeth), Jonathan E. (Sheila) and Leo E. (Debbie); daughter, Carol White (David). He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 3 great children. SERVICES: Thursday April 4, 2019 11:00am viewing 10:00am-11:00am St. Thomas More Church 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the . www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019
