Edward Brickler, 91, formerly of Cherryville, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, the same day as his brother, Dr. Lewis Brickler of New Mexico. He was the husband of the late Pauline Brickler, who passed away in 2014. Born in Danielsville on April 3, 1928, Edward was the son of the late Louis and Rose (Teitz) Brickler.
He served his country honorably and proudly as a member of the United States Coast Guard. Following his discharge, he began working for the Bethlehem Steel as a laborer, heavy equipment operator, and then retired as a foreman after 35 years.
An active member of St. Nicholas catholic Church, Walnutport, Edward volunteered numerous hours in the church kitchen, and also mowed the church lawn. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Allentown, was a founding member of the AARP, Northampton Chapter, and organized and ran trips with White Star Tours.
Edward is survived by sons: Edward S. Brickler and wife Trish of IN, Thomas L. Brickler and wife Barbara of North Abington Twsp, PA, daughter: Annette and husband Michael F. Shannon of Wallingford, CT; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brother: Mathias Brickler of FL; sisters: Rose Pitts of Walnutport, Helen and husband Frank Marsh of CA.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 1 P.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport. Interment with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's name can be made to Allied Terrace (which will be used for the resident's recreation fund), Attn: Paco Peters, 100 Terrace Lane, Scranton PA 18508. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019