Edward C. Stuber

Edward C. Stuber Obituary
Edward C. Stuber, 91, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away March 1, 2019 at Whitehall Manor, Whitehall PA. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Johnson) Stuber, who passed away in 2012. Born in Hazleton, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Helen M. (Krick) Stuber. Edward was a steel worker employed at Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 40 years until retiring. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II.Survivors: Daughters, Sandra Tomsic, Linda Davis, Robin Ortiz, and Lisa Gnas; 9 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren. Edward was predeceased by his Son Edward C. Stuber Jr., and Grandson Justin Gnas.Services: 10:30 AM. Saturday, March 9th in the Tuscan Room of the Bachman Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home 1629 Hamilton St., Allentown. A calling hour will held from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the memorial service.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2019
