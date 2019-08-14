Home

Edward Charles Romig Sr.

Edward Charles Romig, Sr., 61 of Macungie was released from his pain and suffering that he endured for many years. Son of Charles Sr. and Fern Romig. Ed leaves behind his loving wife, Rosemary, son, Edward Jr.; step-daughter, Tracy Torres and her husband Ramon and grandson Casey Lagler, brothers, Robert, Richard, John and his sister, Elaine. Ed was predeceased by his son Anthony and his brother, Charles Sr.

In keeping with Ed's wishes, there will be no services. Rest in peace Ed. Your battles are over.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019
