Edward D. Stetler, 75, of Germansville, PA, passed away on November 30, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes and heart disease.
Ed was born on August 15, 1945 to Edward and Myrtle Stetler in Easton, PA. Ed worked as a mechanic until entering the Army in 1968 and served two years in the Vietnam War. He worked in maintenance at Tarkett as well as a labor leader. When Tarkett closed, Ed returned to school obtaining his GED and became a Certified Motorcycle Mecanic.
In 1983, Ed met Patricia Mueller and they established a home together in the Lehigh Valley and wed in 2009. Their union provided Ed with two daughters, Kris and Kathy. In 2013, their extended family grew with the addition of Paul and Mandy McAdams, their daughters, Kiley and Jaelyn, and Tom and Jane Rex.
Ed retired as the Maintenance Director at the YMCA in Nazareth, PA in 2001. After retiring Ed spent his time camping with his family, riding his motorcycle with his wife Pat, and following The Nascar Cup Series.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Myrtle Stetler. He is survived by his wife, Pat; his sister, Phyllis (Stetler) Lilly; his two daughters, Kris (Mueller) Luktisch, Kathy Mueller; his three grandchildren, Micheal, Aleshia and Devin; and his four great-grandchildren, Devyn, Jack, Wesson, and Emma.
No viewing will be held. Internment will be at Northampton Memorial Shrine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Disabled American Veterans
, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250