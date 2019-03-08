Edward "Pete" E. Hanssen, 77, of Bethlehem and Davenport, FL, passed away Thursday March 7, 2019 in the Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center, Davenport surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Betty L. (Schmeltzle) Hanssen. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary last July. Edward was born in Allentown a son of the late Edward T. and Mary V. (Voytko) Hanssen. He was a splicer for Bell Telephone for many years before retiring from Verizon in 2000. Edward was a member of the Four-Wheel Drive Trailblazers. Pete was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Survivors: Wife; son, Michael husband of Jennifer Hanssen of Allentown; daughter, Susan wife of Michael Young of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Kayla, Morgan and Austin. Services: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 19th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks, Road Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Military honors will conclude the service in the garden of the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary