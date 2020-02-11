Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522

Edward E. McFadden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward E. McFadden Obituary
Edward E. McFadden, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Constantia (Lynch) McFadden. Edward was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Ed worked as a pipe fitter for Henkels & McCoy for many years prior to his retirement. Surviving is his son Michael E. Lapp in Arizona. Nieces Patricia wife of Hank Hatzai, Kathy McFadden, and Debbie McFadden. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph J. and sister Regina Spooner. Funeral Services will be on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 11:00-12:00.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -