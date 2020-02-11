|
|
Edward E. McFadden, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Constantia (Lynch) McFadden. Edward was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Ed worked as a pipe fitter for Henkels & McCoy for many years prior to his retirement. Surviving is his son Michael E. Lapp in Arizona. Nieces Patricia wife of Hank Hatzai, Kathy McFadden, and Debbie McFadden. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph J. and sister Regina Spooner. Funeral Services will be on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 11:00-12:00.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020