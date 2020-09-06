Edward F. Bobko, 60, of Moore Township, passed away at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of Joann P. (Krick) Vasquez, with whom he resided, and the late Joseph A. Vasquez. Edward was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1978. A true sportsman at heart, Edward was a sports memorabilia representative for the former Danny's Sports Cards & Winston Cup Collectibles in Bath. He also worked for Jim Wolfe Auto Body in Moore Township. Edward was also a talented artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. He loved fishing and hunting, and he was an avid Eagles and Flyers fan.
Survivors: In addition to his loving mother, Joann, he will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his brother, Dean Bobko, Sr. and wife, Bernice, of Wind Gap; a sister, Sherriann Fox and fiancé, Matthew Ludlow, of Moore Township; three nephews, Dean Bobko, Jr. and wife, Crystal, of Pen Argyl, Paul Bobko and fiancée, Caitlyn Lessig, of Wind Gap, and John Fox of Moore Township; four aunts, Barbara Seaman and husband, Vincent, of Bethlehem Township, Paula Heffner-Jebitsch of Allentown, Marie Polack and Gail Vasquez both of Bethlehem; cousins; along with many, many loyal friends.
Services: A Public Visitation will be held on Saturday morning, September 12, 2020, from 12 Noon to 1:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. COVID-19 restrictions apply. A Private Memorial Service in Celebration of Edward's life will immediately follow his visitation in the funeral home. Edward's interment will be private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.