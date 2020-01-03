|
Edward F. Gigliotti, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away on December 31, 2019. He was the husband of the late Dolores A. (Ronca) Gigliotti, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born on January 29, 1922, he was the son of the late Frank and Angeline (Grande) Gigliotti of West Bangor, PA. After graduating from Pen Argyl High School , Ed honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant in Europe during WWII. Ed graduated from the Pierce Business College and also attended the Cades CPA School, both in Philadelphia. He received his CPA degree from the State of Pennsylvania in 1954 and was a member of the American and Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, serving as a charter member of the Lehigh Valley Chapter. Ed was employed in the Controller's Office at Air Products and Chemicals for 30 years, retiring in 1986 as Director of Administrative Accounting Services. Ed was an avid wine connoisseur who loved to collect rare vintages and enjoyed sharing them with others. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
Survivors: Ed will be lovingly remembered by daughters Mary Ann (Louis) Donchez and Kathleen (Scott) Milmine, both of Bethlehem; sister Rosemarie (Michael) Filingo, brothers John and Peter; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Anthony and sisters Marion LeDonne and Lena Zambone.
Services: Private. No calling hours. Pearson Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020