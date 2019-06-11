Edward F. Posch, 91, of Allentown, passed away Monday, June 10th, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Reichl) Posch. Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Elsie Posch.He had served in the United States Army during World War II until he was honorably discharged. He then went on to work for 31 years at Mack Truck. In his free time, he was an avid bowler. He bowled with the St Aloysius Young Men's Society for many years.He is lovingly remembered by his four grandchildren: Michael Eberwein and his wife Nanette, David Eberwein, Andrew Eberwein and his wife Vicki, and Susan, wife of Rodney Heckman; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one nephew, Michael Posch.In addition to his wife, Elsie, and his parents, he was preceded in death by his six siblings.SERVICES: A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 from 11AM until the service at 1230PM, all at Weber Funeral Homes 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's name to the 5455 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214.Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary