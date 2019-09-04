|
Edward Fischl, 96, of Red Hill, formerly of Allentown, passed away Sept. 2, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. He was the widower of Valerie (Puskas) Fischl, who passed away in 2012. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank and Rosa (Hacker) Fischl. Edward was a supervisor at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. until retiring.
Daughter, Anita Breitfeld and her husband Raymond; 4 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Son, Edward T. Fischl.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019