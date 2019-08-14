|
|
Edward Folland, 85, of Emmaus, passed away August 12, 2019. He was the husband of Emily H. (Stephen) Folland and they celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Fullerton, he was the son of the late Thomas, Sr. and Beatrice Mae (Schuler) Folland. Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and he was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: Wife; Children, Robert, Edward, Jr. (Laure), Stephen (Diane), Marie (Michael R. Miller), and Kay Gillis (Chris); Siblings, Dorothy Schaup, Beatrice Baatz, and Randy Folland; 10 Grandchildren; 2 Great-Grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 AM Friday, August 16 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will take place 9:30-10:30 AM Friday in the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com.
Contributions may be made to the church at the address above or to Cedarbrook Auxiliary, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019