Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
501 Chestnut Street
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
501 Chestnut Street
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Folland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Folland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Folland Obituary
Edward Folland, 85, of Emmaus, passed away August 12, 2019. He was the husband of Emily H. (Stephen) Folland and they celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Fullerton, he was the son of the late Thomas, Sr. and Beatrice Mae (Schuler) Folland. Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and he was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus.

Survivors: Wife; Children, Robert, Edward, Jr. (Laure), Stephen (Diane), Marie (Michael R. Miller), and Kay Gillis (Chris); Siblings, Dorothy Schaup, Beatrice Baatz, and Randy Folland; 10 Grandchildren; 2 Great-Grandchildren.

Services: 10:30 AM Friday, August 16 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will take place 9:30-10:30 AM Friday in the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com.

Contributions may be made to the church at the address above or to Cedarbrook Auxiliary, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now