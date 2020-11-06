Edward G. Kneller, 82, of Allentown, passed away November 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Ray O. Kneller and Linda M. (Cadamuro) Olivero. Edward was a vending machine mechanic for the Morning Call for over 50 years retiring in 2005. He was a 1956 graduate of William Allen High School. Edward was a devoted animal lover and enjoyed nature and classic country music. He was the recipient of the 50 year resident award of Midway Manor.



Survivors: Daughters, Kim Y. Kneller and Tami L. Kneller; Nieces, Denise Kneller and Geri Sue Kneller; Nephew, Ray Laub. He was predeceased by his Siblings, Diane Laub and Gerald Kneller and his faithful companion, Mouse.



Services: 7PM Tuesday, Nov. 10th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Family and friends may gather Tues. 6-7PM at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.



