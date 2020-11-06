1/1
Edward G. Kneller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward G. Kneller, 82, of Allentown, passed away November 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Ray O. Kneller and Linda M. (Cadamuro) Olivero. Edward was a vending machine mechanic for the Morning Call for over 50 years retiring in 2005. He was a 1956 graduate of William Allen High School. Edward was a devoted animal lover and enjoyed nature and classic country music. He was the recipient of the 50 year resident award of Midway Manor.

Survivors: Daughters, Kim Y. Kneller and Tami L. Kneller; Nieces, Denise Kneller and Geri Sue Kneller; Nephew, Ray Laub. He was predeceased by his Siblings, Diane Laub and Gerald Kneller and his faithful companion, Mouse.

Services: 7PM Tuesday, Nov. 10th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Family and friends may gather Tues. 6-7PM at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
07:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved