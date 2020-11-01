Edward "Gassie" Gassler, age 83, passed away on October 27, 2020 after several years of illness with diabetes and heart disease. He was born in Northampton, PA on July 13, 1937 and was raised there from childhood by his mother Catherine (Keschel) Christman and her second husband, Earl (Reds) Christman. Ed graduated from Northampton High School in 1956; where he had excelled in football, basketball and track. The record he set in the long jump event stood unbroken for many years. Lafarge North America employed him for 32 years. He retired in 1998 and moved with his wife to Largo, FL where they resided for seven years. They then relocated to The Villages, FL where Ed enjoyed golf, archery and many close new friendships. Survivors are Lillian Zieserl Gassler of The Villages, Ed's wife of 62 years, a brother, Bruce Christman (wife Irene) of Clearwater, FL, a son, Edward Gassler, a daughter, Denise Augustine (husband, Joseph), of Northampton, three granddaughters and two great grandsons.
The burial service will take place in Northampton, PA, arrangements to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts a donation may be made in memory of Edward Gassler to The Wildwood Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 1762, 203 Barwick St., Wildwood, Florida 34785 or online at: Wildwoodsoupkitchen.org
