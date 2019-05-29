Edward "Ted" Green, Jr., 80, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Geraldine A. (Heinbach) Green. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in September 2018. Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Mabel (Godwin) and Edward Green, Sr. Ted was a US Army veteran. He was a self-employed interior designer for many years. Previously, he worked in the Globe Store in Scranton, the display department at Hess's in Allentown, and Wanamaker's furniture department. Mr. Green was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church where he served as an usher for many years and assisted with holiday altar decorations. Survivors: Wife, Geraldine; Sons: Edward Green, III and his wife Stephanie of Huntington Beach, CA, Robert P. Green and his wife Kerri of Allentown; Grandchildren: Zachary, Emily, Bo, Ty, Ryan, Finn; Sister: Betty Transue of Emmaus and many other loved family and friends. Ted was predeceased by his brother Robert.Services: 11:00 am Mass Saturday, June 8, 2019, St. Joseph the Worker, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield 18069. Call 7 – 8:30 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary