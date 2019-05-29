Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Ted" Green Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward "Ted" Green Jr. Obituary
Edward "Ted" Green, Jr., 80, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Geraldine A. (Heinbach) Green. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in September 2018. Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Mabel (Godwin) and Edward Green, Sr. Ted was a US Army veteran. He was a self-employed interior designer for many years. Previously, he worked in the Globe Store in Scranton, the display department at Hess's in Allentown, and Wanamaker's furniture department. Mr. Green was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church where he served as an usher for many years and assisted with holiday altar decorations. Survivors: Wife, Geraldine; Sons: Edward Green, III and his wife Stephanie of Huntington Beach, CA, Robert P. Green and his wife Kerri of Allentown; Grandchildren: Zachary, Emily, Bo, Ty, Ryan, Finn; Sister: Betty Transue of Emmaus and many other loved family and friends. Ted was predeceased by his brother Robert.Services: 11:00 am Mass Saturday, June 8, 2019, St. Joseph the Worker, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield 18069. Call 7 – 8:30 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now