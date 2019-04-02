Home

Edward H. Donchez, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia (Robar) Donchez. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Olga (Leposa) Donchez. Before retiring, Ed worked as a clerk for the Post Office for over 33 years. He was a WWII Army veteran and a member of the Bethlehem MORA Club.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Olga; daughter, Linda Shive; son, Michael and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Cory, Bryan, Jonathan, Mark and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Roman, Emersyn and Harper. He was predeceased by a son, Barry; brother, Charles; and sister, Marie Kish.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, in the funeral home, with burial at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery.Contributions may be made in Edward's name to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019
