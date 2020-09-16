Edward Hawk MacLellan 88, of Whitehall, born in Irvington NJ, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was a son of late Lloyd H. MacLellan Sr. and Allene H. (Hawk) MacLellan. He was an ever-loving husband to Nancy J. (Rehrig) MacLellan for 64 years. A 1949 graduate of Northampton High School, he served in the US Army as a mechanic during the Korean War. After returning from the war, he drove cab, worked at Harhart's gas station and attended Moravian College for a year. Edward worked at PP&L, Nytronics Inc., and Allentown/Sacred Heart Computer Center, now Lehigh Valley Computer Center, and after retirement worked with Jay Gilbert (his favorite job). He was actively involved in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Whitehall where he was the Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Transportation Program Driver, on the Choir, Council member and an Usher. He was also a member of the Fullerton American Legion Post #367 in Whitehall, the President of the Exchange Club, Vice president of Lutheran Brotherhood, and Treasurer of IDA. He was a part of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch where he traveled to Missouri with a group to rebuild homes after the flood of 1993. Anyone who knew Edward knows that he was a kind-hearted man who would help anyone.



He will be unconditionally loved, missed and remembered by wife Nancy (Rehrig) MacLellan; sons: Mark E. MacLellan, Thomas J. MacLellan, and David L. MacLellan; daughters-in-law, Maria MacLellan and Debbie MacLellan; grandchildren: Sarah MacLellan, Brittany (MacLellan) Lichman and husband Zachary, and Ryan Moses; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Benjamin Lichman; along with nieces and nephews; predeceased by his brother, Lloyd H. MacLellan, Jr. and his wife Evelyn, along with two siblings at birth.



Graveside services officiated by Rev. Martha S. Sipe will be at Noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Section F 1700 Airport Road Allentown, PA 18104, and will conclude with Military Honors. Memorial contributions honoring Edward may be presented to Saint John's Ev. Lutheran Church 835 Third St. Whitehall, PA 18052.



The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store