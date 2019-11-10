|
Edward H. Randolph, 81 years, of Whitehall, died Friday, November 8th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Lorraine A. (Mason) Randolph and celebrated 58 years of marriage this past July. Born in Stiles, he was the son of the late Frank and Anna (Artinger) Randolph.
Eddie was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whitehall for many years. He worked in production at Mack Trucks for over 30 years before retiring. Prior to that he worked a variety of jobs in the Lehigh Valley. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Northampton Hungarian Hall and the West Coplay Maennerchor. Eddie was an avid Notre Dame football fan and he enjoyed taking trips to watch his beloved Fighting Irish. Lastly, he enjoyed the outdoors by partaking in hunting and fishing.
Surviving along with his wife Lorraine is his daughter Lisa Wuchter and husband David; sister Ann M. Randolph; grandson Jason Wuchter and wife Gina; great-grandson Luke Wuchter; sister-in-law Scarlet Randolph and niece Virginia Heichel and husband Troy. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank Randolph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Wednesday November 13th, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3024 S. Ruch St, Whitehall, PA 18052. His viewing will be from 9-10:30am at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, 18037. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019