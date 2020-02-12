|
|
Edward I. Tanczos Sr., 81, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 10, 2020. Born in Bath, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Ignatious and Catherine (Muscler) Tanczos. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary (Petrucelli) Tanczos.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Ed is lovingly remembered by his children: Krista Ambrosino and her husband, Bill, of Northampton, PA, Lisa Gestl and her husband, Kevin, of Point Phillips, PA, Edward I. Tanczos Jr., of Kunkletown, PA, and Jerry Tanczos and his wife, Louise, of Point Phillips, PA; eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1030AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E Northampton St #1698, Bath, PA 18014.
To view full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020