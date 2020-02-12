Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
210 E Northampton St #1698
Bath, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Tanczos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward I. Tanczos Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward I. Tanczos Sr. Obituary
Edward I. Tanczos Sr., 81, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 10, 2020. Born in Bath, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Ignatious and Catherine (Muscler) Tanczos. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary (Petrucelli) Tanczos.

In addition to his wife, Mary, Ed is lovingly remembered by his children: Krista Ambrosino and her husband, Bill, of Northampton, PA, Lisa Gestl and her husband, Kevin, of Point Phillips, PA, Edward I. Tanczos Jr., of Kunkletown, PA, and Jerry Tanczos and his wife, Louise, of Point Phillips, PA; eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1030AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E Northampton St #1698, Bath, PA 18014.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -