Edward J. "Pappy" Derkits, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret R. (Schweitzer) Derkits for 41 years at the time of her passing in 1998. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Karl and Agnes (Klucarsits) Derkits. Edward previously worked at Cross Country Clothing and then retired from Bridsburg Foundry after many years as a welder. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. He played fastpitch softball for both the East Penn and church leagues. He was also an avid bowler, for most of his life. Ed was a diehard Eagles and Flyers fan. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his 12 grandchildren and attending as many of their events as possible.
Survivors: daughter- Judy and husband Michael Lewis of Allentown; sons- Edward C. and wife Tammy of Bethlehem, Thomas P. and wife Lisa of Emmaus, Joseph J. and wife Janet of Allentown; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters- Rosemarie Pammer of Catasauqua, Agnes Kroboth of Northampton. He was predeceased by his sister- Joanne Recker.
A Calling Time will be held on Monday, January 20th 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Edward's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020