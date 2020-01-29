|
|
Dr. Edward J. Haberern, MD., 85 of Whitehall, PA. died on Monday, January 27, 2020, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born June 24, 1934 in Whitehall Twsp, PA, he was the son of the late Edward J.Haberern, Sr. and the late Julia (Ziatyk) Haberern. He was the husband of Karen J. (Dale) Haberern. Dr. Haberern was a 1952 graduate of Whitehall High School who then attended and graduated in1956 from Muhlenberg College, Allentown, with a Bachelor's degree in Biology and Pre-Med. He continued his education and earned his Medical Doctor's degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA. graduating Magna Cum Laud in 1960. He then began his medical practice in Whitehall Twsp. building a home and raising a family where he was still practicing medicine, serving the community for the past 60 years. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Whitehall, PA. He was a man committed to his profession his whole life, but in his personal time he enjoyed golfing, fly fishing , and competitive running.
Surviving along with his wife Karen are; son, Edward R. Haberern of Exeter, NH, daughters, Linda J. Lans of Aldie, VA, Christine H. Blood, Ph. D.(Richard) of Morristown, NJ, Cynthia A. Sawka (Andrew) of Walnutport, PA; Step-Daughter, Shannen M. Kirchner (Michael) of Morristown, NJ, 5 Grand children, 4 Great-Grandchildren, and a Step-Granddaughter. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Jane E. (Bachman) in 1992, and a sister Nancy Boyer, MD. in 1990.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday January 31, 2020 at Shepherd Of The Hills Lutheran Church - Egypt, 4331 Main St. Whitehall, PA. 18052. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to services in the church. Interment will follow in Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall Twp, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions: May be made to the Lehigh River stocking Assoc. C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020