Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shepherd Of The Hills Lutheran Church - Egypt
4331 Main St.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Shepherd Of The Hills Lutheran Church - Egyp
4331 Main St
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Haberern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Edward J. Haberern


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Edward J. Haberern Obituary
Dr. Edward J. Haberern, MD., 85 of Whitehall, PA. died on Monday, January 27, 2020, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born June 24, 1934 in Whitehall Twsp, PA, he was the son of the late Edward J.Haberern, Sr. and the late Julia (Ziatyk) Haberern. He was the husband of Karen J. (Dale) Haberern. Dr. Haberern was a 1952 graduate of Whitehall High School who then attended and graduated in1956 from Muhlenberg College, Allentown, with a Bachelor's degree in Biology and Pre-Med. He continued his education and earned his Medical Doctor's degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA. graduating Magna Cum Laud in 1960. He then began his medical practice in Whitehall Twsp. building a home and raising a family where he was still practicing medicine, serving the community for the past 60 years. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Whitehall, PA. He was a man committed to his profession his whole life, but in his personal time he enjoyed golfing, fly fishing , and competitive running.

Surviving along with his wife Karen are; son, Edward R. Haberern of Exeter, NH, daughters, Linda J. Lans of Aldie, VA, Christine H. Blood, Ph. D.(Richard) of Morristown, NJ, Cynthia A. Sawka (Andrew) of Walnutport, PA; Step-Daughter, Shannen M. Kirchner (Michael) of Morristown, NJ, 5 Grand children, 4 Great-Grandchildren, and a Step-Granddaughter. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Jane E. (Bachman) in 1992, and a sister Nancy Boyer, MD. in 1990.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday January 31, 2020 at Shepherd Of The Hills Lutheran Church - Egypt, 4331 Main St. Whitehall, PA. 18052. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to services in the church. Interment will follow in Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall Twp, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions: May be made to the Lehigh River stocking Assoc. C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -