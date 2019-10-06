Home

Edward J. "Eddy" Kittek, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Holy Family Manor. He honorably served his country as a United States Marine during World War II. He had a long time career as a machinist at Sheridan Machine Company. His real passion was playing music. As a talented accordionist, Eddy brought joy to countless people who listened to his music. He had his own band for many years and entertained at numerous events throughout the Lehigh Valley. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem Township.

Eddy was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mae, in 2012. He is survived by his son, Edward R. Kittek, and wife Jo Ann of Bethlehem; his daughter, Shirley A. Gerhart, and husband Scott of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer, Leslie and Sara; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services and interment in Holy Saviour Cemetery were held Friday with Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, handling arrangements.

Memorial donations may be sent to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Sprilg Street, Bethlehem, PA 18108. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
