Edward Ortwein, 79, of Nazareth (formerly of Bethlehem), died on Monday, August 3, 2020 at home. He was born and raised in Fountain Hill; son of the late John and Margaret (Grady) Ortwein. Edward was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 51 years, Nilce P. (Teles) Ortwein. Edward retired from the Treasury Department of the Bethlehem Steel after 41 years of service. Earlier he worked at Western Electric. Edward proudly served in the US Army from 1959-1961 and in the Army Reserves until 1965. Edward enjoyed playing golf, coached baseball for Northwest, and was on Bethlehem Catholic High School's Reunion Committee. He loved to travel, gatherings with his family, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events. He was a devoted family man. He will be dearly missed by daughter, Michelle Stout and husband, David of Bethlehem; son, Jeffery Ortwein and wife, Lisa of Nazareth; four grandchildren, Shannon, Zachary, Ryan and Austin; brothers, Leonard Ortwein and wife, Adelaide; and Kenneth Ortwein and wife, Carolyn; as well as his nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard and Donald. Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Masks will be required for entry and number of guests inside the building at one time will be limited. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd., Bethlehem PA 18018. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Memorial Contributions may be made to the church and/or Bethlehem Special Olympics
894 Marcon Blvd. #114, Allentown, PA 18109. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
.