Edward J. Redding
Edward J. Redding, 78, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late John P. and Dorothy (Beier) Redding. Edward was a graduate of Villanova University where he earned his Bachelor's of Finance and Accounting degree. He was a devoted member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill, the Holy Name Society and supported many other charities.

SURVIVORS: He will be remembered by his sister, Kathleen, wife of Robert Best and many relatives and friends. Edward was preceded in death by his siblings John P. Redding, Elizabeth Moninghoff and Dolores Smith.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Edward's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
SEP
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
Send Flowers
September 11, 2020
A great man and friend.
Jeffrey Moser
Neighbor
