Edward J. Seng, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was the loving husband of Linda (Schlegel) Seng with whom he shared over 41 years of marriage. Born in Lansford, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mary (Alexander) Seng. Edward honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. Edward worked as a Lead Senior Engineer for Alcatel Lucent. He was a lover of science, math, education and life-long learning. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Linda, he will be lovingly remembered by his Son, Edward Seng, Jr. and wife Christie; Daughters, Darlene Antisell and companion Mark Andrew, Sharon Bandle and husband Rich, Mary Adams and husband Jason; Step-Daughter, Jayne Miller; Brothers, Thomas Seng, Bernie Seng and wife Donna, Bill Seng and wife Diane; Sisters, Rose Smith and husband Myron, Catherine Peters, Margie Engler and husband Al, Mary Shea and husband Pat, Rita Bettenhausen and husband Roy; Grandchildren, Carl and wife Dana, Eric, Tyler, Lillian, Nathan, Sophia, and Gavin; Great-Grandson, Liam, and many Nieces and Nephews. Edward is preceded in death by his Brothers, James and Ralph Seng, and Sister, Loretta Piovesan.Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 1 P.M. until the time of service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Lehigh County, C/O Mr. Greg Vincent, P O Box 339, East Texas, PA 18046- 0339 or a .