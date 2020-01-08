|
|
Edward J. Stark, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, in Alexandria Manor. His wife of 69 years, Loretta M. (Remaly) Stark, died in 2014. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Floyd and Mary Stark. Edward was employed in the accounting department at the Bethlehem Steel Co. and also proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during both WWII and the Korean War. He was a Mason and recently received a 75 year membership award.
Surviving are a son, Craig, and his wife Donna of Bethlehem; a sister Rita Sedlock in Georgia; a granddaughter, Shannon Stark; and great-grandsons, Tristen and Javonni.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by entombment with military honors in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be sent to pearsonfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020