Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Bethlehem Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Stark Obituary
Edward J. Stark, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, in Alexandria Manor. His wife of 69 years, Loretta M. (Remaly) Stark, died in 2014. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Floyd and Mary Stark. Edward was employed in the accounting department at the Bethlehem Steel Co. and also proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during both WWII and the Korean War. He was a Mason and recently received a 75 year membership award.

Surviving are a son, Craig, and his wife Donna of Bethlehem; a sister Rita Sedlock in Georgia; a granddaughter, Shannon Stark; and great-grandsons, Tristen and Javonni.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by entombment with military honors in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be sent to pearsonfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -