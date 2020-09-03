1/1
Edward J. Tukeva Jr.
1954 - 2020
Edward John Tukeva, Jr., of Bethlehem Twp., PA celebrated life for 66 years before going home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born January 2, 1954 in Stamford, CT he was a son of the late Dolores (Northridge) and Edward Tukeva. A graduate of Easton High School and Penn State, he was president of the family business, Easton News Co., before retiring after 41 years. Ed was a faithful and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend to many. He cherished his wife, Rose, and their three daughters, Elisa, Simone and Natasha. Family was everything to this man, and hockey too. In his younger years, Ed was a typical boy, spending his days down by the river with friends. He learned the game of hockey and became a passionate fan of the game, always rooting for the Boston Bruins. From an early age, Ed learned the value of family and watched out for his sisters. He was dependable. As a father, Ed coached his daughters in several sports. He cared deeply and was always there if they needed anything. He was active. Ed and Rose played in a volleyball league and would attend concerts with friends. Ed spent his free time playing hockey or landscaping his property. He was a simple man that enjoyed the presence of good people and good music. Prior to his death, Ed was joined by family and friends for one last backyard concert. He smiled. He relaxed. And on September 1st, he found rest.

The family would like to give special thanks to his sister-in-law Judith and niece Megan and her husband Ted for their tremendous medical support and guidance during this difficult journey.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years: Rosemary (Seagreaves) Tukeva; daughters: Elisa Tukeva (husband Michael), Simone Tukeva (husband Matt Snyder) all of Nazareth, PA, Natasha Tukeva of Bethlehem Twp.; sisters: Karen Giles of Dunwoody, GA, Vicki Tukeva of San Pablo, CA, Maria Tukeva of Washington, DC, Jan Tukeva Emrick (husband Gary Emrick) of Bushnell, FL; grandchildren: Emerson, Remi, Gavin; aunt: Helen Ritter; mother-in-law: Yachiyo Seagreaves ; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by a sister: Judith Tukeva and father-in-law George Seagreaves, Jr.

Ed's family will conduct a private celebration of life ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Hockey of the Lehigh Valley, 5261 Vera Cruz Rd., Center Valley, PA 18034. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Eddie was a real cool guy. He was always smiling and happy. we played soccer together for Easton. I remember we went to a party after the season was over at his cabin in the mountains and oh my God. We had a blast. We are all going to miss this guy. May he rest in peace.
Jose Rodriguez
Friend
