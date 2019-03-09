Edward J. Zuberka, 79 years, of Breinigsville, passed away with his best friend and wife Pat by his side Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Beck) Zuberka of 59 years as of February 27th. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Henry A. and Dorothy L. (Foulke) Zuberka. He worked for Packaging Corporation of America in Trexlertown as a printing press operator for 46 years. Ed loved hunting up at his cabin in Potter county and fishing trips to Canada. Since his retirement, he looked forward to going to auctions and taking bus trips to the casino's. Survivors: wife Pat, son Dale and wife Toni, grandsons Justin and Kyle, granddaughters Jacqueline, Amanda, and Violet; great grandchildren Nikelas, Abygail and Madison; and sisters Lucille Zettlemoyer and Betty Geisinger. He was predeceased by his son Dennis, brother Donald, and sister Georgeanna. Services: Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, 18103. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary