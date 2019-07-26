|
Edward John Weiss, 73 years, left this world to go fishing with his brother in Heaven on Tuesday July 23, 2019. He was enveloped in love by family at that time.
Edward was a machinist at Eaton Corporation in Allentown, Pa. for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, cars, going on cruises listening to doo-wop and oldies rock & roll and spending time with family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the East Penn Fire Club.
He was preceded in death by his mother Rosa Marie (Yagerhofer) Weiss, his father Edward John Weiss and a brother Fred John Weiss.
Left to carry on the family is Edward's wife Louise Weiss, his son Edward Weiss Jr., daughter Tara Weiss and her husband Arthur Shreffler III. He had five grandchildren Ryan Weiss, Haley Weiss, James Andreas, Jonathan Andreas and Kayla Shreffler.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday July 29, 2019 in the Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut Street Coplay, Pa. 18037. Call 10:00am until 11:00am in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the 3893 Adler Place Bethlehem, Pa. 18017. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019