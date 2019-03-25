Edward K. Levy, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in his home. He was the loving husband of Ursla S. (Steigerwalt) Levy with whom he shared over 22 years of marriage. Born in Baltimore, Maryland he was the son of the late Harry and Shirley (Pittle) Levy. Edward attended The University of Maryland and graduated with his B.S. in 1963. Edward attained his master's and PH D in Mechanical Engineering at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1967. Upon graduation, Edward pursued a lifelong career as a professor at Lehigh University. He was the founder and director of Lehigh University's Energy and Research Center. Edward was an active member of Brith Shalom and served as the President of the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed running, gardening, traveling, impressionist art and photography. Survivors: In addition to his devoted wife Ursla, he will be lovingly remembered by his Son, Mark Levy and Wife Naomi of Hollywood, FL; Daughter, Rebecca Levy and Husband Jon Abeshaus of Charlotte, NC; Brother, Jeffrey Levy and Wife Vicki of Crownsville, MD; Sister, Adrienne Shriner of Randallstown, MD; Grandchildren, Brooke Levy, Jamie Levy, Sydney Abeshaus and Donovan Abeshaus. Services: A FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD TODAY Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2P.M. at Congregation Brith Sholom, 1190 W Macada Rd, Bethlehem 18017. Interment will follow at Brith Sholom Cemetery, Fountain Hill. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Brith Sholom, 1190 W Macada Rd, Bethlehem 18017. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary