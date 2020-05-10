Edward L. Bell, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Country Meadows. He was the husband of Ramona (Bobich) Bell. Born in Mapleton, Kansas, he was the son of the late Roy and Amy (McCall) Bell. Edward served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He later worked for Western Electric where he retired as a supervisor.
Surviving with his wife, Ramona, are two sons, Robert Bell and his wife Diane of Gambrills, MD and Edward Bell and his wife Donna of Allentown; a sister, Norma Laros of Allentown; four grandchildren, Amy, Adam, Eric and Vanessa; and seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Arianna, Ashton, Kayla, Cody, Brad Jr. and Alyvea. He was predeceased by a grandson, Stefan Bell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Surviving with his wife, Ramona, are two sons, Robert Bell and his wife Diane of Gambrills, MD and Edward Bell and his wife Donna of Allentown; a sister, Norma Laros of Allentown; four grandchildren, Amy, Adam, Eric and Vanessa; and seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Arianna, Ashton, Kayla, Cody, Brad Jr. and Alyvea. He was predeceased by a grandson, Stefan Bell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.