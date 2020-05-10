Edward L. Bell
Edward L. Bell, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Country Meadows. He was the husband of Ramona (Bobich) Bell. Born in Mapleton, Kansas, he was the son of the late Roy and Amy (McCall) Bell. Edward served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He later worked for Western Electric where he retired as a supervisor.

Surviving with his wife, Ramona, are two sons, Robert Bell and his wife Diane of Gambrills, MD and Edward Bell and his wife Donna of Allentown; a sister, Norma Laros of Allentown; four grandchildren, Amy, Adam, Eric and Vanessa; and seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Arianna, Ashton, Kayla, Cody, Brad Jr. and Alyvea. He was predeceased by a grandson, Stefan Bell.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
He will be missed by his family. Photo on Fathers Day 2019 eating his favorite dessert, chocolate cake at Prime.
Donna Bell
Family
May 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Ramona, Bobby and Eddie and their families. My Mom, husband and I visited with Uncle Bud last September and we reminisced about growing up in Mapleton, KS.
Susan Brian
Family
May 10, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
