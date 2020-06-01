Edward L. Frack, 93, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Joanne (Kunkle) Frack, who passed away May 15, 2020. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in July 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Paul and Beatrice (Diehl) Frack. Edward was a gunner with the U.S. Navy Armed Guard during World War II and served in the European and Pacific Theatres. He worked as an assemblyman at Mack Trucks for 23 years before retiring in 1987. He was also a neon sign maker for Frack Electric Sign Service for over 50 years. Mr. Frack was a volunteer firefighter and officer/steward for Emmaus and Cetronia. He was a 62-year member of Jordan-Martin Lodge #673 F. & A. M. Edward was active with Tall Cedars of Bethlehem, Rajah Shrine, Scottish Rite and Lehigh Shrine Club.
Survivors: Son: Edward P. Frack of Allentown; Daughter: Carol E. Lane and her husband John S. of Allentown; Grandchildren: Edward G. Frack and his wife Joanne of Whitehall, Adam T. Frack and his wife Courtney of Northampton, Savannah Zerff and her husband Evan of Schnecksville; Great-grandchildren: Ella Zerff, Lucas Zerff, Jaxon Frack, Leo Zerff, Francesca Frack. Edward was predeceased by brothers Leonard and Irwin and by a sister Ruth Gossi.
Services: Private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 1, 2020.