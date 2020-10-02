Edward "Brian" Lippy of Jim Thorpe and Allentown passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2020. He was the husband of Rose (Krajcir) Lippy. He was born December 26, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland. Brian was the son of the late Charles and Jean Lippy. He was a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School and Lincoln Technical Institute where he earned his electrician certificate. He was employed by Air Products, Kraft and Merck Pharmaceuticals from whom he retired in 2015. Brian's "Best Friend" was his dog Beckah who he loved dearly. She will miss him greatly. Brian enjoyed traveling to many countries including Europe and the Caribbean. He was a very generous and kind man who helped many relatives and friends.
Survivors: Brian is survived by his brothers, Joseph and his wife Tammy of Hanover, PA and Francis Craig of Atlanta, GA. Brian also loved and was loved by his nieces and nephews which include, Christopher Krajcir, Callie Krajcir, Brady Forthman, Drew Forthman and Lisa Collins, Casondra Lippy, Kelly Blowe, Drew Hamm and Jason Hamm. He was pre-deceased by his sister Valerie Hamm.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Contributions: to honor Brian's love of animals contributions can be made to an animal shelter of your choice.