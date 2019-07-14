Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Edward M. Glagola Sr., 94, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 at Encore at TurfValley in Ellicott City, MD. He was born in Bethlehem, son of the late Michael and Ann (Seleski) Glagola. He was the husband of May (Orth) Glagola. They were married for 72 years. Edward was a printer working for the former Bethlehem Globe Times.

He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Edward Glagola Jr. and daughter-in-law Carmen of Ellicott City, MD. and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Monday July 15, 2019 and from 8:30-9:30am on Tuesday July 16, at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10am at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019
