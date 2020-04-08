|
|
Edward M. Serensits, 84, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Edward and his wife, Patricia A. (Herschman), would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on June 3rd. Born May 5, 1935 in Northampton, he was a son of the late August and Anna (Malits) Serensits. Edward worked as a produce manager for the former Keppels IGA Market, Nazareth and the Little Apple, Allentown. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Edward was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by his sister, Anna Keller; brothers-in-law, George Herschman and wife, Susan, Joseph Herschman and wife, Maria, and Fred Herschman. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020